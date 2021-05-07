CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Senator Ed Markey was in Chicopee on Friday to highlight how President Joe Biden's American Families Plan can help local families.
Markey visited the Valley Opportunity Council's early education center on Montgomery Street.
The American Families Plan will provide direct support to ensure that low-and middle income families spend no more than seven percent of their income on quality child care.
“So many families have been under so much stress for more than a year and it was time to ask your country, what it could do for you and your family, your small business, and that’s what we did in the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan,” Markey explained.
The plan will save the average family $14,800 per year on childcare expenses and allow roughly one million parents, primarily mothers, to enter the labor force.
