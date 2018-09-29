HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A packed room inside Holyoke City Hall's auditorium for a chance to hear Senator Elizabeth Warren speak out.
Several topics were on the table Saturday night, including Supreme Court Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford's testimonies earlier this week.
The biggest surprise was that Senator Warren stated that, after November 6th, she will take a "hard look" at running for president of the United States.
Senator Elizabeth Warren says she was angry at listening to Kavanaugh and hopes, moving forward, we continue to stand by and support one another.
Senator Warren also discussed her work for working families, especially against powerful corporations.
Attendees were also able to ask Senator Warren questions Saturday night.
