SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's a call from Massachusetts Senator and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren for the Federal Aviation Administration to ground Boeing's 737 Max 8.
Warren's call follows the weekend crash of a Max 8 in Ethopia, killing all 157 passengers on board.
Some countries have already grounded the Max 8.
The Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane is a new and advanced version of one of the most commonly used air crafts in the world, but right now, many countries - including the entire European Union - are not allowing them to fly.
Warren told Western Mass News that she doesn't think these planes should fly until a cause of the crash in Ethiopia is determined.
Warren's statement reads in part: "The FAA should follow their lead, reverse their decision, and immediately ground this plane in the United States until its safety can be assured."
In the United States, the major carriers that fly the Max 8 are Southwest and American Airlines, but it's only a small part of their fleet.
Out of Southwest's 754 active planes, 34 are Boeing 737 Max 8. Of American's 962 active planes, 24 are the Max 8
The FAA hasn't changed any guidelines because they still don't know what caused the crash.
Boeing, the maker of the plane, said they will comply if asked.
"The United States Federal Aviation Administration is not mandating any further action at this time, and based on the information currently available, we do not have any basis to issue new guidance to operators," the company said in a statement.
Meantime, there's confirmation today that a native of western Massachusetts and UMass graduate, 24-year-old Samya Stumo - was on the plane that went down in Ethopia.
"The UMass Amherst community is deeply saddened by the loss of Samya Stumo, who tragically died in the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday. Samya cared deeply about the welfare of others throughout her life and across the world. While at UMass Amherst, she was honored with a special Salute to Service Scholarship for her commitment to public service. She was especially known for engaging others by earning their respect, friendship and trust, demonstrating a remarkable ability to relate to people in their communities. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends," said UMass spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski in a statement.
The NTSB was at the crash site in Ethopia today investigating the cause of the crash of the Boeing 737 Max 8.
No official cause has been released.
