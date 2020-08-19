(WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield was in the national spotlight Wednesday night.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren delivered her speech to the 2020 Democratic National Convention Wednesday night from the city.
Warren, a former teacher, addressed Democrats from the Springfield Early Childhood Education Center.
"Now, I love a good plan and Joe Biden has some really good plans," Warren said.
She discussed the federal response to the pandemic and talked about Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris's plans for the economy, saying quote:
"This crisis is bad, and it didn't have to be that way. This crisis is on Donald Trump and the Republicans who enabled him. On Nov. 3, we will hold them all accountable."
Harris made history that night when she accepted the party's nomination to be Biden's running mate, making her the first woman of color on a major party ticket.
"Donald Trump’s failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods. If you're a parent struggling with your child’s remote learning, or you’re a teacher struggling on the other side of that screen, you know that what we’re doing right now isn’t working," Harris said.
A source familiar with her speech said Harris was working on it since the day Biden selected her as his running mate.
Harris' husband was there as her only family on-hand as she accepted the nomination.
Other speakers that night included be House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former President Barack Obama who delivered the keynote address.
