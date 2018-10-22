SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren visited Springfield this morning to hold a roundtable discussion on housing legislation.
Last month, Senator Warren unveiled the American Housing and Economic Mobility Act that's aimed to help bring down costs for renters and buyers.
It's something Warren claims is a problem everywhere.
"We are in a housing crisis here in Massachusetts, but all across this country. The housing crisis happens in suburban areas, urban areas, and rural areas," Warren noted.
When asked about her DNA test results she made public recently following a challenge from President Trump, Senator Warren had no comment.
Western Mass News also asked about if we will see her name on the 2020 ballot.
She said she's focused on this November election and getting allies together.
