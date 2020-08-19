(WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield will be in the national spotlight Wednesday night.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be delivering her speech to the 2020 Democratic National Convention tonight from the city.
Warren, a former teacher, will address Democrats from the Springfield Early Childhood Education Center.
She plans to discuss the federal response to the pandemic and will talk about Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris's plans for the economy.
Harris will make history tonight when she accepts the party's nomination to be Biden's running mate, making her the first woman of color on a major party ticket.
A source familiar with her speech said Harris has been working on it since the day Biden selected her as his running mate.
Harris' husband is expected to be her only family on-hand as she accepts the nomination.
Also speaking tonight will be House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former President Barack Obama will deliver the keynote address.
You can watch the DNC tonight starting at 10 p.m. on ABC40 and CBS 3.
