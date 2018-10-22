SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today, Senator Elizabeth Warren is holding a roundtable discussion on housing legislation.
Last month, Warren unveiled the American Housing and Economic Mobility Act to help bring down costs for renters and buyers.
Warren will discuss the legislation with local elected officials, housing authority leaders, and the community.
The event takes place at the Springfield Housing Authority at 9 a.m.
