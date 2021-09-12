NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren made an appearance in western Mass. Sunday afternoon for a weekend meet and greet event.
Western Mass News spoke with Senator Warren before she took the podium in downtown Northampton, and she was very eager to hear from residents here in western Mass.
“I just love being able to hear from people,” Senator Warren said.
Senator Warren visited the Forbes Library in downtown Northampton Sunday afternoon for a meet and greet event with residents.
Dozens of people gathering on the west lawn outside the library to hear Senator Warren speak on issues that have been passed by the senate.
“In the spring, we got a rescue package through, and that’s how it is that we were able to ramp up production of all these vaccines and distribute them. So everybody who wants to get vaccinated has the chance to do that. It also means $8 billion coming into the Commonwealth of Massachusetts that can be spent anywhere in Massachusetts to help boost local communities,” Warren said.
A large reconciliation package is being discussed in the near future.
“It includes immigration reform, and it includes fighting back against climate change. The single biggest investment we have made in the history of our nation. So I’m going to talk to folks about that; those are the votes that are going to happen really within the next few weeks,” Warren explained.
Climate change is an issue one attendee was looking forward to hearing more about.
“I would love to hear some stuff about climate change because I think that’s a really pressing issue, as well as racial justice, given the current climate, and I think that’s important to address,” Smith College freshman Rebecca Connor said.
Attendees like Connor also getting the opportunity to take part in a question and answer session, which the senator tells Western Mass News is her favorite part.
“I use this as a chance really to be held accountable. I talk about what we’ve already done in the United States Senate, what I am out there fighting for, but mostly a chance to hear from people. It’s the real face-to-face part of democracy. What are people concerned about?” Warren added.
Other items that the senator said are a part of the reconciliation package include universal childcare and expanding medicare to include, vision, dental, and hearing.
