SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Senator Eric Lesser declared his candidacy for Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts Tuesday morning.
The four-term state senator from Longmeadow says he joins the race with a focus on offering partnership to the next Governor, improving quality of life for families and standing up for forgotten communities.
"Massachusetts has so much going for it, but it's harder and harder to live here," said Lesser in an email to supporters. "It's just too expensive-- good housing is becoming out of reach, public transportation is outdated or nonexistent, and the cost of childcare is crushing families."
In the email, Lesser also emphasized his understanding of the Lieutenant Governor's office.
His announcement comes just weeks after Lt. Governor Karyn Polito announced she would not seek reelection.
Lesser has a bachelors and a law degree from Harvard and has taught courses at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government at UMass Amherst.
He was also one of the first staffers on Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign. He later served in the Obama White House working as the special assistant to Senior Adviser David Axelrod.
More information on Lesser and his campaign can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.