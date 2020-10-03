SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Senator Ed Markey joined postal workers to call for $25-billion to go towards the U.S. Postal Service in the next round of coronavirus relief package.
Markey said that the Republican Party is trying to block this funding, and also, their goal is to create an electoral crisis this November by casting a shadow over mail-in ballots.
But Markey said it's important to get this money to the postal service, stressing how much Americans rely on postal workers.
"Through rain, sleet, snow, [the] gloom of night or coronavirus, the postal service workers continue to show up every single day at our homes. With social security checks, with the medicines which we need, with all that is necessary to keep our society functioning," Markey explained.
Markey is also encouraging voters to fill out this year's census form. He told Western Mass News the census is an essential source for millions of additional dollars in funding in a big city like Springfield.
