SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, by a vote of 50-48, Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court after weeks of allegations of sexual assault.
Before Kavanugh's confirmation vote Saturday afternoon, Western Mass News spoke with Senator Ed Markey about the reason behind his vote.
We spoke with Senator Markey over the phone minutes before he made his way to the Senate floor.
He says that he voted a firm no for several reasons.
"I do not think that he has the judicial temperament," Senator Markey tells us. "I do not think that he has the independence to justify a 'yes' vote."
Senator Markey tells Western Mass News that even though Senator Flake requested and F.B.I. investigation into the allegations, he says not all leads were pursued.
"It's a violation of due process," continued Senator Markey. "It's a violation of the protections, which Dr. Blasey Ford should've been afforded, but none of that has been given to her or to the people across our country who want a full investigation of this sexual assault charge."
He says that Democrats are angry, but so are the constituents that he's heard from, many of which were sexual assault survivors.
"They are calling our office by the scores to say that," stated Senator Markey. "They are appalled by the way in which Dr. Blasey Ford was treated and how the investigation was conducted and they want a 'no' on Brett Kavanaugh."
For that reason, he says, he'll continue to focus on helping those impacted by sexual assault.
"We are going to use our solidarity to lift up the stories of survivors," said Senator Markey. "No matter how powerful the accused, we'll listen and no matter how long it takes, we will demand justice. The fight has just begun."
Senator Markey said that Democrats are not seeing this as a defeat, but as the beginning of the campaign in November to fill more seats in the House and Senate.
