EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Senator Ed Markey (D-Massachusetts) held a virtual press conference calling for immediate state and local government funding for the coronavirus relief package.
He was joined by Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle to discuss the impact of local layoffs in western Mass.
“The current fiscal year started on July 1, leaving our states and cities looking at their bottoms line, forced to make the hardest of choices to balance their budgets,” Markey said.
Markey and LaChapelle called for immediate funding for local and state governments amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“The last interim economic relief package provided support for small businesses, to our hospitals and health facilities but not to state and local governments,” Markey said.
Markey said the country is facing an emergency of the likes of which our nation has never experienced.
Since March, state and local governments around the country have had massive layoffs, with half of them in K-12 education.
“In Massachusetts, we have seen more than 2,000 teachers receive layoff and non-renewal notices in 47 school districts across the state,” Markey said.
Markey is calling for the Senate to act on the coronavirus economic relief package negotiations and says local governments need additional funding.
“The Senate should cancel this recess and immediately return to work and negotiate and pass a massive relief package,” he said. “We need to pass a $1 trillion relief package for the cities and towns of our countries.”
The fight for more funding is especially important for one local city in western Mass.
“We don't know what will help us, and we don’t know where the resources are coming from and we’re very concerned, to say the least,” LaChapelle said.
She said there is a lot of concern about the lasting impact the coronavirus pandemic could have on the city.
“Services to our seniors and those most vulnerable, we are relying on volunteers working with our professionals but at a time where we need a strong public health and public safety set of services and staff, I’m looking at all hiring is frozen now and have been talking to the unions about what next fall looks like,” she said.
LaChapelle said she is hoping for some action out of the senate.
“I need flexibility to rebuild my budget to backfill revenue to make sure that people have health care, to make sure those small business owners know they have a real partner,” she said.
