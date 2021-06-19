SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Senator Ed Markey held a roundtable discussion over Zoom to talk about Juneteenth.
Markey said that creating this Federal holiday is just one step in our Nation's ongoing journey towards racial justice and liberation.
“Let’s keep working together tirelessly for racial justice so that children will have to turn to the history books to learn their ever was discrimination and inequality in America,” Markey said.
Denisha Sullivan, the president of the Boston NAACP described the holiday as their Freedom Day, mentioning those in the Black community have celebrated this day for over 150 years.
