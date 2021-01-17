WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts lawmakers are now heading down to the country's capital. Western Mass News spoke with Senator Ed Markey about returning to D.C. after the riots.
He told us officials are doing everything they can to ensure a smooth transition of power.
"The inauguration must happen. We cannot let these white nationalists terrorists interfere with that inauguration," he said. "Therefore, we have the most security ever built around the U.S. Capitol. So that the terrorists are not allowed to interfere."
Markey said the Senate will begin the impeachment trials as soon as possible after the inauguration. He also said that confirming President-elect Joe Biden's cabinet picks is also necessary for the weeks to come.
