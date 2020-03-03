NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News crew traveled to Northampton where most eyes are on Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.
Senator Warren spent most of her day with voters in her home town of Cambridge.
Making her final push to get Massachusetts voters to check her name at the ballot box, hoping for a first win this primary season.
The Massachusetts senator spoke out to a crowd in Cambridge earlier today.
"So let me just say to all of you, you know it's just a typical election day in Cambridge, thank you all. I am so happy to be in the place where Bruce and I have been voting for 25 years because we've been here to vote every time with that spark of hope in our hearts, that the vote will matter, that we will build a better country," Senator Warren said.
Warren continued to tell voters her that this election is a moment in history.
She called on getting rid of President Donald Trump and that its time to build America's values.
We will continue to follow the Warren campaign and bring you the very latest on-air at 6 on ABC40 & online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.