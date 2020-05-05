HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A group of U.S. Senators are calling for a federal probe into state-run veterans care facilities following a spike in deaths from COVID-19.
The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is one of those facilities where 84 veterans have died, 71 testing positive for the coronavirus amid one of the worst outbreaks in the country.
Given the situation in Holyoke, it comes as no surprise that both senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren are a part of this action.
The senators sent their investigation request to the Government Accountability Office, a federal watchdog agency that conducts investigations into governmental operations.
In this case, the senators feel the GAO needs to investigate the Department of Veterans Affairs and how they oversee facilities like the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
More than 80 veterans are dead at the Soldiers’ Home, and at least 71 were tied to the coronavirus, one of the deadliest examples of how COVID-19 can sweep through facilities all around the country dedicated to the care of veterans.
Now Markey and Warren along with senators from Montana and Pennsylvania want answers on how these veterans homes are monitored by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
In a letter to the GAO, the senators asked the agency to investigate if the VA or states have systems to monitor spikes in mortality rates so that immediate action can be taken if needed.
The senators cited a previous investigation done by the GAO just a year ago where they found lax VA inspection protocols for state veterans homes.
According to that report, the VA did not require facility inspectors to classify failures to comply with standards as “deficiencies.”
According to the GAO, not labeling problems as deficiencies “...limits VA’s ability to track all deficiencies identified at SVHS and identify trends in quality across homes.”
The senators also cited transparency issues found in the 2019 GAO report in addition to the discovery that the performances of veterans home inspectors are not regularly monitored.
The watchdog agency concluded “which increases the possibility that quality concerns in some SVHS could go overlooked, potentially placing veterans at risk.”
Now, the lawmakers want to probe into whether or not the VA has implemented fixes to problems found in the GAO’s 2019 report.
This request comes as at least four other state and federal investigations have been opened into the deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
