SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers on the number of breakthrough COVID-19 infections among the fully vaccinated here in the Bay state.
This comes as local agencies are balancing the concern over rising cases with attempts to reopen critical services.
The city is in the process of reopening senior centers. Ray Jordan reopened for lunches Monday, Clodo Concepcion and Hungry Hill will reopen Tuesday, providing vital in-person services to seniors who have been isolated during the pandemic. But with breakthrough cases of COVID on everyone’s minds, the precautions at places like this are strict.
“I never let go of my mask. I always wear it. When I go out, and I don’t have my mask, I say oh, I have to get my mask," Springfield resident Eunice Cole said.
Cole has never let her guard down when it comes to COVID-19 precautions, diligently masking up.
“Because that’s a part of me now. I learned to live with the mask,” Cole explained.
And getting vaccinated.
She was one of many seniors who gathered at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center for lunch Monday, a grand reopening of in-person dining.
“I am overwhelmed to even get back after the COVID,” Cole said.
The city of Springfield this week is reopening multiple senior centers despite the rise in cases across the Commonwealth.
The director of the Clodo Concepcion Center, Alex Martin, explained the strict nature of the COVID-19 protocols even fully vaccinated people can expect Tuesday.
“Just like the hospital you come on in, we ask you questions just to make sure that you’re okay,” Martin said.
Western Mass News found the state Department of Public Health has tracked 100 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts that resulted in death.
The median age of those who died is 82.5, and health officials say 73 percent of those who died had an underlying health condition.
Of nearly 400 breakthrough hospitalizations state health officials say 57 percent of those fully vaccinated people had an underlying condition.
Infectious disease doctor, Dr. Armando Paez, from Baystate Health explained why that is.
“The level of protection may actually be less, and that’s the reason why booster shots are being considered among those populations,” Dr. Paez said.
The number of breakthrough deaths only represents about .0002 percent of all fully vaccinated people in the state, which health care experts say is proof that the vaccine protects most people.
The other precautions like the ones at seniors centers health officials say protect those with a less robust immune response.
“I lost three people out of my family to the COVID. When you lose family members out of your family because of COVID, you are always conscious, aware,” Cole said.
All seniors at the Ray Jordan Center were asked to wear masks Monday at all times except when eating lunch protocols other city senior centers are preparing to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.