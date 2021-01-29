SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More than 600 people signed up to get a COVID-19 shot at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield on Friday. But many people said they are struggling to use the online sign-up system, particularly people 75 and older.
Signing up for a COVID-19 vaccine at one of the state's mass vaccination sites appears to be a lesson in internet literacy. Many seniors are trying to sign up for appointments and are perplexed by the online system.
"If it wasn’t for my daughter-in-law and son, I don’t know how we would’ve signed up," said Springfield resident Pat Conz.
Western Mass News has received dozens of questions about the vaccine process. Each time the newsroom gets a call, an email notification is sent that shows the log of people clamoring for more information.
[Do you use the internet in your daily life?]
"No, never. I’ve never," said Indian Orchard resident George Gavoni.
79-year-old George Govoni said a family member tried to book him an appointment online, and even she had trouble confirming the appointment.
"She called me back about five minutes later she said, 'I went on a little more, now they’re saying no,'" he explained.
Western Mass News spoke with Springfield's Health and Human Services Commissioner, Helen Caulton-Harris, on Thursday, about this problem and how she works to fix it.
"What we are doing in the city of Springfield is working with our library system and our Department of Elder Affairs to assist elders who may not have computers to sign up to get vaccinated," she explained.
Caulton-Harris said Springfield resident seniors could call their local library for help booking an appointment.
Now for those ages 65 to 74-years-old, they are prioritized second in Phase 2.
Some local towns are compiling waiting lists for people in this age group as they will not immediately be eligible for the vaccine next week when Phase 2 begins.
Those waitlists tend to be for vaccine clinics run by individual town health departments. But does not include the mass site in the Eastfield Mall. For more information, call your town’s health department to see if they are compiling a waiting list.
