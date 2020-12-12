HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Santa made a pit-stop in Holyoke on Saturday.
‘Sensitive Santa’ teamed up with the non-profit Jericho to ring in the holidays for kids and adults with special needs.
People were able to write letters to Santa and even drive up to say hello to Saint Nick.
Organizers of the event said that even though the gathering looked a whole lot different from last year, they found ways to still make the process run smoothly.
“Children are impatient to begin with, but then if you have kids with have special needs and don't understand waiting, this way, they've been able to move people through and they haven't had to wait long for their sleigh ride or their time with Santa,” said Linda LaPointe
Organizers said that since the event was so popular, they're considering holding another meet-and-greet before Christmas time.
For more information on Jericho and their events, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.