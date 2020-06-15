CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Western Mass News first introduced the Carmo family back in February when their home on Bonner Street caught fire.
Since then, they have been displaced from their home, and now another sentimental piece of their property has been taken.
“Having it gone was just one more thing that they lost,” said Jennie Do Carmo, the family’s daughter-in-law.
On February 3, fire crews battled flames coming from the Carmo household.
Jennie do Carmo, said due to quick thinking by the upstairs tenants, everyone was able to get out safely.
“All of sudden, the upstairs people came down and were like, ‘Oh my gosh, there is smoke, we smell fire,’ and sure enough up in the attic, the whole upstairs attic was in flames,” she said.
The Chicopee Fire Department said the cause of the fire was caused by a ceiling fan on the second floor.
Do Carmo said her in-laws lost a significant amount of memories due to the fire.
“They had things from Portugal down there from their parents who passed away, a suitcase, toys, everything,” she said.
There was one special item -- a fig tree that was giving the family hope through the tragic times.
“She nursed it from like a small little plant,” she said. “They kept transplanting into bigger containers so they could move it easily to water it, and it was just something they looked forward to when the house was rebuilt that she would have and be able to eat her figs in the backyard with her new house.”
The Carmos said the fig tree was taken from them and has been missing since Memorial Day.
Do Carmo took her in-laws' message to social media to spread the word out and hopefully bring the fig tree back home.
“When you see someone hurting that bad when they have lost so much and to see them hurt even more, you want to do something because you feel helpless,” she said.
The Carmos have one message for whoever has taken the tree.
“If you have the tree, we don't want anyone to get in trouble,” do Carmo said. “Just give it back and put it back where it belongs.”
