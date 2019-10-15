BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has released September gaming revenue numbers for the state's three casinos.
Last month, MGM Springfield generated more than $19.8 million in total revenue, according to figures released by the commission.
That figure - which is down just over five percent from August's revenue total - includes approximately $14.8 million from slots and $5 million from table games.
Meanwhile, Encore Boston Harbor, in it's third full month of operation, generated a total of over $49 million in revenue, comprised of $21.9 million in slots and $27.1 million in table games last month. Their total revenue was down over 6.7 percent from August.
The commission added that Plainridge Park in Plainville reported $11.5 million in revenue for September, which is down from $12.1 million in August.
MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor are subject to a 25 percent tax on gaming revenue, while Plainridge Park is subject to a 49 percent tax. For the month of September, the state saw combined tax revenue from all three properties just under $22.9 million.
The Gaming Commission noted that, to date, the state has collected approximately $458 million on total taxes and assessments from the three properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.