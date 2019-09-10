SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- September is Suicide Awareness , but today is the official day when the country recognizes those lives lost to suicide.
Today is a difficult day for many who lost loved ones from suicide. According to state health officials, Massachusetts is among the states in the U.S. where suicide numbers are up.
Across the country, suicide is still the tenth leading cause of death for adults and the second leading cause of death in youth, but in a span of 20 years, Massachusetts is one of 25 states where suicide rates are up nearly 30 percent.
Even though a major cause of suicide is mental illness, not all suicide deaths are a result of mental health conditions.
Western Mass News spoke with a doctor in Baystate Medical Center's Department of Psychiatry, who said the issue is not only today’s increase, but the underlying cause of it.
"Society needs to be more accepting to people who struggle with mental health. There needs to be more availability for those who need an outlet," said Dr. Barry Sarvet with Baystate Medical Center.
Sarvet said another factor he sees contributing to this increase is the opioid spike and people who suffer with depression. He said today is not the only day that people should be aware of this issue, but every day we should work as a society to support those who are suicidal.
