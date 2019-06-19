SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGBWSHM) - A somber ceremony is set to get underway shortly in downtown Springfield as many gather at Riverfront Park.
That’s because a 9/11 memorial will be revealed to the public.
Tonight is all about honoring the lives lost on September 11, nearly eighteen years ago.
This ceremony is something that has been a decade in the making after the Spirit of Springfield petitioned to receive steel that was part of the World Trade Center.
That piece of steel will be surrounded by the names of 498 first responders killed on 9/11.
Part of this evening’s program will include reading those names to honor their sacrifice.
A number of high profile people will be here, including Andrew Card, President George W. Bush’s Chief of Staff, as well as representatives from Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
The advisor to President George W. Bush, Brad Blakeman, who lost his nephew that day, will also be here.
He tells Western Mass News what it means for him to be here.
"This is part of the remembrance of the heroes, the first responders who responded and gave their lives for our country, and we were under attack, we responded, and they gave the ultimate sacrifice, so towns around the country are remembering them, even though it's many years afterwards," Blakeman tells us.
The event is set to get started here at 7:00 and the public is invited to attend.
Police also want the public to know that the Memorial Bridge will be closed for approximately fifteen minutes some time between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. as part of this ceremony.
