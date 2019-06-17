State Police are currently responding to an accident on I-90 East near Palmer.
State Police tell us information is very limited at this time but the accident is at mile marker 60.
They are asking all drivers to try and avoid that area.
Palmer fire is also responding and sent an ambulance to assist.
Stick with us as we learn more information about this accident.
