RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A serious crash has closed a portion of the Mass. Pike in western Hampden County.
MassDOT reports that two lanes of the westbound side of the highway are closed near mile-marker 30.
Mass. State Police noted that the crash involves two tractor-trailer trucks in Russell and that serious injuries were reported.
Drivers in the area should expect delays or seek alternate routes, if possible.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
