SUFFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- A serious crash has closed down roads in two communities.
Suffield Police said that Mountain Road is closed at Babbs Road and Copper Hill Road.
Southwick Police added that Congamond Road is also closed due to that crash.
The roadways are expected to be closed for some time.
Motorists in both towns are being urged to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
