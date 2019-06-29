SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Developing news out of Springfield. Six people including two children were transported to the hospital following a serious crash this morning.
According to Captain Brian Tetreault, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, Bernard Calvi, multiple people were injured in the crash.
Firefighters also rescued two people who could not get out of the vehicle they were in on their own.
We know the vehicles involved were a Honda Civic and a Honda Accord.
No word on the extent of injuries to those who were transported.
The accident happened at the intersection of Pine and Maple Streets around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Western Mass News has reached out to the Springfield Police Department for more information.
Stay with Western Mass News for the latest details both online and on-air starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40
