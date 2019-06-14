HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Car accident occurred on I-91 in Holyoke on early Friday morning.
The serious crash involved a BMW and a Harley Davidson motorcycle on the northbound side.
Mass State Police reported early that it was a fatal crash, but has since updated that the crash resulted in one passenger in critical condition.
The crash was reported at 7:30 a.m. past exit 17 at the 16.3 mm.
The right lane and breakdown lane were both closed due to the accident, but have since reopened.
The motorcycle driver was a 63-year-old male and the passenger was a 64-year-old female.
The female was transported to Baystate Medical Center in critical condition.
The BMW was driven by 26-year-old female from Springfield, who was not injured.
Holyoke Fire Department and EMS worked with Mass State Police on the scene.
There is still no word on how the crash occurred.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
