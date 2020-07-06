WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Police are reporting a serious crash in Westfield this afternoon on I-90 West.
As of about 3:50 p.m., State Police report they have shut down the entire Westbound side of the highway.
We're told traffic is being diverted off of Exit 3 in Westfield.
No word how long that stretch of highway will be closed for.
State Police are reporting 'serious injuries' in this crash.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way.
For current road conditions Click Here for the Western Mass News Traffic Map.
Stay with us online and on-air this hour on CB3 and starting at 5PM on ABC40 for the latest details.
