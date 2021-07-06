AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency responders were called to Rt. 187 in Agawam Tuesday afternoon for a serious crash, police confirm.
Western Mass News has learned three people were transported from the scene to the hospital.
According to Lt. Jennifer Blanchette with the Agawam Police Department, 2 cars were involved.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and police did close off the road. This is the area of North Westfield St. at Park Edge.
Police were expected to keep the road closed until around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Agawam Fire Department, Police Department and State Police responded to the scene.
Blanchette tells Western Mass News after the crash happened, "passerby stopped by and tried to help, they called 911."
Two of the individuals transported are believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries. The third individual is described as having potentially serious injuries.
A State Police accident reconstruction team was called in as authorities investigate what happened.
Further details about the crash weren't immediately available.
