CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A serious motorcycle crash occurred on Memorial and Jamrog Drive in Chicopee.
Chicopee's Crash Reconstruction Team is en route towards the crash to investigate after being alerted at 9:20 a.m. on Sunday.
Chicopee Public Information Officer Michael Wilk confirmed that two motorcycles going southbound were involved in the crash.
Officer Wilk advised the public to avoid the area.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
