CHARLEMONT, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A bicyclist was injured in a serious mountain bike accident this morning at Berkshire East Mountain Resort.
This was mid to late morning Sunday that emergency crews were called in.
According to Hawley Fire Chief, Gregory Cox the bicyclist is a male and he was expected to be flown to the hospital.
No immediate word on his age or identity.
We're told this bicyclist was the only one involved in the accident; that it was a single-mountain bike accident.
Chief Cox says this happened at Thunder Mountain Bike Park and that the bicyclist was transported off the mountain by Berkshire East personnel.
The chief says he suffered a 'head injury' and that he had a 'loss of consciousness' at one point.
However..."He was conscious when he was loaded on the ambulance," Chief Cox explained to Western Mass News.
The medical helicopter was scheduled to land at Mohawk Trail Regional High School shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday.
Further details about the accident weren't immediately available.
Charlemont Ambulance, Hawley Fire Department and EMTs as well as Buckland all assisted on this incident.
Western Mass News has reached out to Berkshire East for more information.
Stay with us online and on-air on ABC40 starting at 6 p.m. for the latest. We will provide an update with any new information that comes into our newsroom.
