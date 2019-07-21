SHELBURNE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Shelburne overnight, State Police say.
The single car crash happened early Sunday morning in the area of Colrain Road by Carpenter intersection.
State Police report when the vehicle rolled over, at least one person became trapped.
We're told there were 2 people inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Once emergency crews arrived on scene, the individual who suffered serious injuries was flown to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment.
The second individual, State Police say, suffered minor injuries.
At this time the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
