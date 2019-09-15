NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass State Police responded to a three-car crash on I-91 northbound just past exit 18.
Mass State Police Northampton barracks confirmed they were called to the scene on Sunday at 9:25 p.m.
Two people were transported to Cooley Dickinson Hospital with serious injuries.
Two lanes are closed on the northbound side and the southbound left lane is closed, causing heavy traffic at this time.
There is no word at this time on what caused the accident or how many are injured at this time.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
