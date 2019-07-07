WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A serious crash has occurred on Three Rivers Road and Chilson Road in Wilbraham.
One neighbor Western Mas News spoke with said that he was home when the crash happened just a couple hundred feet from his home.
Car debris scattered the ground where a driver went on a crash course Sunday evening.
Emergency crews from Wilbraham and Ludlow responded to the crash.
Wilbraham Police Captain Edward Lennon told Western Mass News that one car crashed into a tree shortly before 6:30 p.m.
Both roads were closed for 2 hours, but are now reopened.
One neighbor, who did not want to go on camera, said he was inside his house with his kids and heard a loud bang.
That's when he went outside to see the scene.
"The scene was really bad like crashed, and I don't know…it wasn't good, " Wilbraham resident said.
He said he had to move his kids so that they wouldn't see what happened.
He says, however, some of his neighbors witnessed the crash.
"They're very devastated, one of my neighbors was saying that he was actually one of the first responders and the car was smoking and stuff. This was a bad scene, it's something like the other ones are going to stay in their memories," Wilbraham resident explained.
Wilbraham Police said that at least one person was life-flighted to Baystate Hospital.
The neighbor said that he's only lived on the street for a year, and this is the second time a crash has happened in the same exact spot.
"In a neighborhood like this where there is a lot of curves, you have to be cautious and slow down, I mean this is a 35 road," Wilbraham resident noted.
Wilbraham Police said the cause remains under investigation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
