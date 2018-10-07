LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Lupa Zoo is welcoming the Fall season by showing off their new additions.

New Serval kittens were shown to the public for the first time during the zoo's Fall Festival.

The two-week-old kittens are the first socialized litter of kittens from the Servals already at the zoo.

If you visit the zoo, you can see the kittens, a baby anteater, and a new barn on site.

There's also a blacksmith shop, demonstrations, and special Fall treats.

The Columbus Day weekend Fall Festival runs through Monday.

