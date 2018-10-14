AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's been one year since Lucio Perez has taken sanctuary at a church in Amherst.
He's been fighting deportation back to Guatemala so that he won't be separated from his family.
On Sunday, several people came together for a service to reflect on this past year.
That service took place where Lucio is taking sanctuary, the First Congregational Church in Amherst.
Those who have helped him and his family say it's important to remind them of their commitment during this process.
Margaret Sawyer is a pastor at the First Congregational Church and is also one of more than 300 people who have been helping Lucio and his family the past year.
"Everybody knew when this started that it's something unknown," Margaret tells us. "We're on a journey together."
Lucio was set to be deported back to Guatemala, but the church took him in so that he wouldn't be separated from his family.
Lucio has been in the United States since 1999 with his wife and four children, who were born here.
"Lucio really takes each day," continued Margaret. "Day by day, and really tries to have faith and see the positive in each day. I appreciate that. He often is lifting me up and encouraging me."
Lucio wears an ankle bracelet, which ICE uses to track him.
"I don't really have any fear, because," said Lucio. "I'm in the hands of God."
His kids visit him three times a week, but he says the situation has taken a toll on them, and that's reflected in their performance at school.
He says that he tells them to always stay strong.
"I tell them to always stay strong, because," stated Lucio. "I tell them we should never be afraid of what may happen."
Pastor Vicki Kemper tells Western Mass News that having Lucio live under their roof has brought them together as a church, as well as a community, and that they'll continue to fight for immigrant justice.
"We're still with his family, and," said Pastor Vicki Kemper. "We're still committed to supporting them for as long as it takes."
