SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Water service has been restored to several South Hadley homes following a water main break.
Crews arrived around 8 a.m. Thursday on Wright Place to try to repair the damage and get the water running again for these residents.
The problem was found to be a six inch hole in a pipe that supplies water to ten houses on Wright Place, which is located near Mount Holyoke College.
Those ten houses were without water until approximately 12 p.m.
We’re told one local resident saw the water running down the street and immediately called the South Hadley Water Department.
South Hadley water system operator Tyler Scheinost told Western Mass News that they’ve responded to this area before and isn’t surprised it happened here again.
"The infrastructure, specifically in this neighborhood, is rapidly approaching 100 years, which is probably three times the life expectancy on an old cast iron main, so it definitely doesn’t owe us a dime, but yeah, it’s time to get it replaced," Scheinost noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.