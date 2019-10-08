WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is learning more about services for the two local men killed in Wednesday's B-17 bomber crash at Bradley International Airport.
Those two victims were killed when the vintage plane struck a deicing facility five minutes after takeoff, along with five others. Seven were injured.
We've learned that calling hours for the two local men who died are happening later this week.
Jim Roberts was just 48 when he died in the B-17 crash at Bradley. Roberts's brother told Western Mass News the Ludlow man, who was a World War II history buff, boarded the plane without his siblings, who couldn't get the time off work.
It took Roberts family 24 hours to confirm the death.
According to Roberts's obituary, he worked at H.P. Hood, loved Star Wars, and making his own comics.
His family told Western Mass News there will be a memorial service on Sunday, October 13 at Kapinos-Mazur Funeral Home in Ludlow with visiting hours from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and a service at 5 p.m.
David Broderick, 56, of West Springfield was also aboard the flight. The family asked that we not use his picture and declined to make a statement to us in their time of grief.
Broderick's former employer, Collins Aerospace, did share the following with us:
“He was a valued employee, who was deeply respected by the customers he served. He will be missed by all who came to know him over the course of his many years of service at Collins Aerospace.“
Broderick's obituary states he worked for the company ever since 1985 and that he was known for taking pride in the aerospace industry.
The obituary outlined a common phrase Broderick used to say about his work: “when they get on board, I want to make sure I get them home safe.”
Broderick's services will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9 at Firtion-Adams Funeral Home in Westfield. There will be a moment of silence at 9:54 a.m., the time the plane crashed exactly one week before. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m.
