SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thursday was the beginning of what’s expected to be an emotional couple of days as funeral services are set to begin for the 7 bikers killed in the devastating New Hampshire crash nearly a week ago.
The victims all members or supporters of the Jarheads MC, a marine-based motorcycle club which has members from the Springfield area.
Most of the services for the fallen are taking place tomorrow, but tonight will be the first with the wake for Michael Ferazzi.
He served as a marine back in the late '70s.
Visitation hours for Ferazzi are set for tonight, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Plymouth, MA, where he used to live at 373 Court Street.
His funeral service is Friday, as his burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery which is for veterans.
Danny Pereira was also killed in the crash.
A service is set for him Friday morning in Providence, Rhode Island.
Desma Oakes will also be laid to rest and the service is taking place in Laconia, New Hampshire.
Since the crash, there has been a strong show of support for the Jarheads MC and honorable tributes to the victims of that crash.
Just last night at the VFW in Whitman, which is in eastern Mass, thousands showed up to a fundraiser for the fallen.
Bikers there too, in a seemingly never-ending line.
Nearly $490,000 has been raised through a Go Fund Me as well.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
