Today is the wake for a fallen Longmeadow police officer, Mark Mendrala who died unexpectedly on November 28th.
Mendrala was a 22 year veteran of the Longmeadow police department.
His wake is being held today from 4 to 8 p.m. at Cierpial Funeral Home on East Street in Chicopee.
The funeral is a private ceremony being held tomorrow.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Longmeadow Police Benefit Association.
