HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Services and events at the United Congregational Church in Holyoke were cancelled on Sunday after a water line break.
As Pastor Chuck Morkin arrived at the Holyoke church this morning, he was greeted with a problem.
“We discovered that a water main had broken in the bowels of the church. At first, we think that’s just water, but toilets don’t flush, coffee doesn’t get made, and the boiler isn’t able to send heat to the rest of the building,” Morkin explained.
Morkin told Western Mass News that the public works department had been on scene since 2:30 a.m.
They figured out the water main break happened on church property and shut off the water.
“Unfortunately, we had to cancel small groups at nine o’clock and at eleven o’clock. We had to cancel worship at ten o’clock and we had to cancel a two o’clock concert with Mark Todd's Holyoke High School choirs,” Morkin noted.
This isn't the first challenge the church has faced this year. In January, a kitchen fire forced them out of the building for several months.
“It was just a little fire, but it had so many airborne particulates that carried all the way throughout the church, including this large room and the chapel, so the problem for us was the fire kept us from being able to access our building for a long time. We had to do our worship services in the parlors,” Morkin said.
However, Morkin is hoping by next weekend, his congregation will be back together in the church.
“I hope that this particular issue that we’re having can be rectified in a day or two. I don’t know they may have to do some digging down into the ground to get to the thing,” Morkin said.
