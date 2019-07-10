CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It has been four days since Alex Ortiz was killed in a car crash in Wilbraham.
The Chicopee Comprehensive High School is dealing with the loss of one of their fellow Colts.
Alex Ortiz was loved by the Chicopee Comprehensive High School community.
This Friday, a wake will be held for him in Chicopee.
"He is the kid that knows everybody," Chicopee Comp High School Vice Principal Andrew Lamothe tells us.
Lamothe says Chicopee Comprehensive High School won't be the same without Alex Ortiz.
"Super nice kid. Always a smile on his face, always the center of attention. The football team especially, taking it very difficult. We have Summer lifting, which Alex would have been apart of, so he was going to be here with us each day, and also a lot of these kids he played football with was since fifth, sixth grade, the Chargers organization, and onto Comp," continued Lamothe.
Alex was tragically killed in a car crash Sunday night in Wilbraham. The other person in the car is still in the hospital.
He was a triple athlete playing football, lacrosse, and basketball.
A witness to the crash spoke to Western Mass News exclusively, not wanting her face shown.
She says she remembers Alex for his love of sports.
"The next morning, when I found out who he was, that was the only person I could think of was his grandmother who would yell 'Go Alex, go!'," the witness tells us.
The vice principal at Chicopee Comp tells Western Mass News the school has opened their doors for support.
"We had a number of five to six grief counselors here yesterday. Most of the football team was coming down. They were coming down as groups and we were seeing if there was more of a need after that, and there were a handful of kids that were really broken up," said Lamothe.
He says the family has planned a wake for all who loved him.
"Services for Alex, to the best of my knowledge, are Friday from two to five at Cordan Funeral Home up on Springfield Street on Elms College," added Lamothe.
