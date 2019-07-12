CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee community continues to come together today to honor the life of Alex Ortiz.
The 15-year-old was killed in a car crash on Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham this past weekend.
While it is very quiet and somber at the Corridan Funeral Home, you can still feel everyone's emotions and devastation.
"I think it shows how important Alex was to everybody," Tony Couture, Head Football Coach for Chicopee Comprehensive High School, tells us.
The line to get into the Corridan Funeral Home Friday afternoon for the memorial service for 15-year-old Alex Ortiz was never-ending.
Among the crowd were Alex's fellow teammates.
"I think it's important for the guys to stay together. This is a terrible tragedy and our players our reeling, our coaches are reeling. Something we've stressed to the guys is stick together as a team. That's why you have teammates," says Couture.
Alex was only going into his sophomore year at Chicopee Comprehensive High School, but his athleticism, heart, and leadership was evident from the beginning in all three sports he played.
"Alex was a great kid. Coaches aren't supposed to have favorites, but he was definitely one of our favorites. He was always smiling, always working hard, happy-go-lucky kid. I'm very confident he was going to be a captain for our team one day. That's the kind of player he was. He was well liked by everybody. This is a disaster for all of us," stated Couture.
Coach Couture tells Western Mass News Alex will be with them forever.
"He will be thought about everyday by all of us," added Coach Couture.
Todays memorial service goes until 5:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.