SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Recent basement flooding has prompted Baystate Health to temporarily relocate several medical services from their High Street Health Center.
The health system said that pediatric services have been moved to 50 Wason Avenue.
Adult medical services have been relocated to three locations:
- Baystate Brightwood Health Center: 300 Plainfield Street
- Baystate Mason Square Health Center: 11 Wilbraham Road
- Baystate Medical Practices - Northern Edge Adult Medicine: 3400 Main Street
Patients and families with scheduled appointments have been contacted about the new location for their appointment.
Same-day appointments and clinics will continue to be available.
If you need to make an appointment or have questions, you can call:
- Adult patients: (413) 794-2511
- Pediatric patients: (413) 794-2515
Baystate said that they hope to re-establish medical services back on High Street in the next several weeks.
