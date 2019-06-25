WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Get ready to rock out with Rosita, sing and dance with Elmo, and shake it up with Cookie Monster while enjoying New England's great state fair.
Officials with The Big E announced Tuesday that Sesame Street Live! C is for Celebration! is coming to the fair on Sunday, September 22.
"Sesame Street Live! C is for Celebration is what friends, family and forever memories are all about!" the fair said in a statement.
The performance, scheduled for 4 p.m., will take place at The Big E Arena and is free with fair admission.
A limited number of premium seat tickets - which include fair admission - will go on-sale Thursday, June 27 at 10 a.m. for $29. Tickets can be purchased at thebige.com and The Big E box office.
This year's Big E runs from September 13 through September 29.
