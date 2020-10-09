SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- November is right around the corner and the city of Springfield is already gearing up for a festive holiday tradition.
Crews started Friday setting up the Bright Nights magnificent displays for the 2020 season.
Bright Nights will kick off on Wednesday, November 25 and will run through January 3, 2021.
For more information on this year's season and COVID-19 precautions, CLICK HERE.
