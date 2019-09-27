LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Friday, a school in Ludlow gave us an inside look on a unique situation.
"My name is Nessa..." [reporter: ...and] "...Nora"
Reporter: "...and are you guys twins?"
"Yeah!"
They are twins like Aiden and Cameron, Liam and Sloan, Julian and Samson, Vivian and Lucas, Sarah and Hannah, Jullian and Lucas, Josh and Ella, and we can't forget about Teddy and Freddy.
If you lost count, that's nine sets.
At East Street School in Ludlow, they have 400 students and 18 of which are twins.
Reporter: [What is in the water here?]
"That I don't know, but we do think this is kind of fun. We think all our kids are super, but when you have nine sets of twins that raises the bar," said East Street School principal Tom Welch.
Welch told Western Mass News that in his nine years at East Street, he's never seen anything like this before.
"The most we've had previously is four. I don't know that the stats are across the country on twins, but I would think having nine sets of twins in a school of 400 kids is pretty spectacular and out of the ordinary," Welch added.
According to verywellfamily.com, things like age, family history, weight, and height all contribute to your chances of having twins and a new study even suggests that high levels of dairy can play a role.
However, beyond the statistics, teacher Debbie Donovan said seeing them interact in her class is something that makes the unique situation even better.
"I have one-third of the nine sets of twins in my class. You watch them in bus line or recess and they do play with other children, but they have a connection that other children just don't share. It's special," Donovan added.
