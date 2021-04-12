SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two energy companies New Jersey based CS Energy and Eversource are paying out more than $300,000 to settle claims that they illegally dumped storm water discharge into wetlands in Southampton.
Attorney General Maura Healy alleges this all happened when CS Energy was constructing solar panels for Eversource.
In addition to the fine CS energy will be required to spend up to $70,000 to preserve an over eight acre property in Easthampton along the Manhan River.
