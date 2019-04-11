SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Twelve Springfield police officers and one former officer are to be arraigned Thursday in connection to a 2015 brawl near a bar in the city that left four men with injuries.
Some are charged in the fight itself, while others are charged for covering it up.
This case has been long in the making, now more than four years old.
The brawl occurred after a night out at Nathan Bills bar.
Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey’s office alleges six Springfield police officers and the bar’s co-owner jumped four black men after they had left.
All have been charged with multiple counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Seven other officers, one former, one retired, and another co-owner of the bar are also face a variety of charges that range from perjury to misleading investigators.
Today, 12 of these officers and the one former will be arraigned on these charges, according to the attorney general’s office.
Others involved in this case will appear in court at later dates.
All have maintained their innocence.
Since this case has reached the superior court level, all current officers with the Springfield Police Department accused in the incident have been suspended without pay and the future of their jobs lies in the hands of the Community Police Hearing Board, as well as the courts, according to acting Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
